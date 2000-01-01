Rolling Live TV

Rolling Live Studios offers exclusive access to concerts, curated private events, fundraisers and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. From exclusive interviews, performances from both legendary and emerging artists, and celebrity-studded live-streamed events, experience the highest standard of audio and visual quality directly on your television or digital device. Rolling Live Studios encompasses a new model for all things entertainment. Since its inception, Rolling Live Studios has produced more than 150 live virtual events and helped raise over $33 million in donations for an array of charities. Recent credits include (DE)TOUR Virtual Music Festival presented by Morrison Hotel Gallery, Chrysalis Night In – Virtual Gala, The Fine Art of Self Distancing with Jesse Malin, RWQuarantunes in collaboration with WME’s Richard Weitz, Motion Picture & Television Fund’s pre-Emmy’s awards event “The Evening Before,” The Oscars' "The Night Before," and multiple livestreams for The Recording Academy.

